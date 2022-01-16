 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $509,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $509,000

UPDATE: This home was built in 1951. It has 3 upstairs rooms, low ceilings but big enough for a bed and can be utilized as bedrooms. Downstairs has 1 full bathroom, a 1/2 bath and bedroom, laundry room, livingroom and dining room/den. Home can be renovated and used as rental that would be excellent for student housing given it's close proximity to NAU. Large detached garage could be a 2nd studio living space. Endless potential.The lot is 7100 sq ft and zoned HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL which makes it perfect for a multi-unit ''apartment'' type building or duplex, triplex, etc. Prop 207 HOH waivers have already been granted by the City of Flagstaff.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)