 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $505,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $505,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $505,000

Wow! Don't miss this lovely, one story home with a great lay out, gorgeous wood laminate flooring, fireplace, expansive front deck, garden & so much more in the coveted community of University Heights! Additional vacant lot to rear of home is also available (3258 S. Justin St.) for an extra large yard (which the seller truly enjoyed) or the ability to build another home! There is a large garage and shed for additional storage and fresh veggies are growing in the garden. This is a wonderful gem in the pines with so much potential. There is no HOA, yet it is near NAU, the Flagstaff Urban Trail, shopping, dining & more! Most (not all) of the furnishings can convey with the home if buyer would like them. Sorry, no showings Sunday 9/19/21. Call for your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)