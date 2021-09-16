Wow! Don't miss this lovely, one story home with a great lay out, gorgeous wood laminate flooring, fireplace, expansive front deck, garden & so much more in the coveted community of University Heights! Additional vacant lot to rear of home is also available (3258 S. Justin St.) for an extra large yard (which the seller truly enjoyed) or the ability to build another home! There is a large garage and shed for additional storage and fresh veggies are growing in the garden. This is a wonderful gem in the pines with so much potential. There is no HOA, yet it is near NAU, the Flagstaff Urban Trail, shopping, dining & more! Most (not all) of the furnishings can convey with the home if buyer would like them. Sorry, no showings Sunday 9/19/21. Call for your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $505,000
