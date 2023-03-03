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
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $5,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
It has not been a normal winter in Flagstaff. We have the receipts.
Trees are falling in Flagstaff and have been compromised as a result of recent winter storms.
A Flagstaff man is behind bars, charged with aggravated DUI and kidnapping.
This week's Flagstaff History column.