VIEW LOT! UNLIKE ANY OTHER HOME IN TIMBER SKY! THIS ENTIRE HOME WAS REDESIGNED WITH ALL NEW FINISHES AND FIXTURES:WIDE VINYL PLANK COMM'L GRADE 20MM FLOORS, SILVER TRAVERTINE TUB&SHOWER SURROUNDS, KOHLER FAUCETS. THE CABINETS ARE SOLID KNOTTY WALNUT WITH SOFT CLOSE DRAWERS&DOORS. THE KITCHENAID ARCHITECT SERIES REPLACED THE BUILDER GRADE KITCHEN APPLIANCES. THIS MIRAMONTE 2521 MODEL ONLY CAME WITH 2-1/2 BATHS, BUT THIS HOME HAS 3 FULL BATHS. MASTER BATH FEATURES A FREESTANDING KOHLER AIR BATH TUB WITH COLOR THERAPY FEATURE. ADDITIONAL UPGRADES: 3 CAR GARAGE, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, EXTRA INSULATION, PREWIRED ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGER, EXTENDED PATIO WITH 220V QUICK DISCONNECT FOR FUTURE OUTDOOR SPA. GLORIOUS VIEWS FROM THE BACK. ONLY ONE NEIGHBOR ON ONE SIDE. SHORT TERM RENTALS ALLOWED