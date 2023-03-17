VIEW LOT! UNLIKE ANY OTHER HOME IN TIMBER SKY! THIS ENTIRE HOME WAS REDESIGNED WITH ALL NEW FINISHES AND FIXTURES:WIDE VINYL PLANK COMM'L GRADE 20MM FLOORS, SILVER TRAVERTINE TUB&SHOWER SURROUNDS, KOHLER FAUCETS. THE CABINETS ARE SOLID KNOTTY WALNUT WITH SOFT CLOSE DRAWERS&DOORS. THE KITCHENAID ARCHITECT SERIES REPLACED THE BUILDER GRADE KITCHEN APPLIANCES. THIS MIRAMONTE 2521 MODEL ONLY CAME WITH 2-1/2 BATHS, BUT THIS HOME HAS 3 FULL BATHS. MASTER BATH FEATURES A FREESTANDING KOHLER AIR BATH TUB WITH COLOR THERAPY FEATURE. ADDITIONAL UPGRADES: 3 CAR GARAGE, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, EXTRA INSULATION, PREWIRED ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGER, EXTENDED PATIO WITH 220V QUICK DISCONNECT FOR FUTURE OUTDOOR SPA. GLORIOUS VIEWS FROM THE BACK. ONLY ONE NEIGHBOR ON ONE SIDE. SHORT TERM RENTALS ALLOWED
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $5,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night, 18-year-old Isaiah Joseph Ezekiel Avila was shot and killed. Flagstaff police responded at 8:11 p.m. Sunday…
“It's ugly,” said Lucinda Andreani, director of the county flood control district.
The Arizona man fan guilty of a dozen charges related to child molestation and sexual conduct with minors, will now serve three consecutive li…
Beautiful recently built 3BR/2BA, single-level contemporary home with every modern amenity. Enjoy the serenity of Flagstaff and curling up nex…
Roughly 100 trains pass through Flagstaff each day, and derailments have occurred as recently as 2018 and 2019.