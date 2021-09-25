3 bedroom, single level home in Fox Lair in south east Flagstaff. Conveniently located. Great Fox Lair neighborhood with loads of tall ponderosa trees and views of Mt. Elden. 3 bed, 2 bath 1511 sq. ft. Vaulted ceilings and fireplace in the front living room/ Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. 2 car attached garage plus small side parking area. Fenced backyard. NO HOA.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved a new rural subdivision within the greater Flagstaff area last week.
A new medical facility planned for McMillian Mesa was approved by the city Planning and Zoning commission last week, over the objections of to…
- Updated
Sunglow has been single and ready to mingle ever since she came to the shelter back in June. This 5-year-old lab mix has been adoptable for th…
The Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority (NAIPTA) released more details on the proposed redevelopment of the Mou…
- Updated
Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) announced on Sept. 13 that it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end …
- Updated
When the Flagstaff community wants an undeveloped area preserved as open space, they find ways of coming together to get it done.
Sasha Krause was found dead face down in the cinders near the Sunset Crater National Monument just outside of Flagstaff. Her hands had been bo…
The Coconino County Education Service Agency (CCESA) awarded several local teachers in their 2021 Teacher of the Year ceremony Sept. 17 to “re…
- Updated
The FBI says a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.
COVID-19 cases in Coconino County are continuing to rise, according to the county dashboard data report. The county is still at a high transmi…