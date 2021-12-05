3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,900

Single family ranch nestled in the Coconino forest in the Mountainaire subdivision just a few short miles south of downtown Flagstaff. This neighborhood is beautiful, eclectic, family friendly and will feel like home immediately. The lot has beautiful mature trees including Ponderosa Pines and Aspen which are unique to Flagstaff and northern Arizona. Galley kitchen, dinette with bay window, and full laundry room off of garage entry. Attached two car garage, private back yard with concrete patio. Blinds, hardwood, carpet and tile. Impeccably clean, turn key home. Great short term rental potential. The home is being sold furnished and will not be available for Closing until after February 15, 2022. Bedroom furniture including beds, mattresses, dressers and nightstands Living room furniture including couch, love seat, coffee table, tv stand, area rug Kitchen table and chairs Garage racks and cabinets