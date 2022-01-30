3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,500

Centrally located in Flagstaff sits this beautiful, fully remodeled 3 bed, 1.75 bath home that features a verylarge heated garage/workshop. Being that the property is zoned both residential and commercial, you'll have many opportunities to generate additional income. With a new roof on both units, a new water heater and stainless steel appliances throughout, you'll have peace of mind moving into your new home. Call today for your private showing.