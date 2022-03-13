3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,000

Must see great flip property large lot room in back for a unit, old style floorpan, lot of potential, full unfinished basement. Cash owner may carry Investors only 20% down.
Vasto, an “independent contractor” and self-described “experienced hiker,” was visiting Phoenix on business when he decided that he would attempt to summit Humphrey’s Peak in Flagstaff.
A Flagstaff man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for shooting his friend and attempting to make his death look like a suicide in 2020.
Housing in Flagstaff is “the worst I've ever seen it,” said Devonna McLaughlin, executive director of Housing Solutions Northern Arizona (HSNA).
Julia Griffey is used to long, challenging efforts when it comes to running, but can't seem to finish her marathon with COVID-19.
On March 10, U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced The Rural Pro…
In its March 8 meeting, Flagstaff Unified School District's board moved to approve the appointment of Libby Miller to the full-time position a…
As the West grapples with unprecedented megadrought, the Arizona Legislature is scrambling to solve a deepening water crisis.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A woman who went missing after a horseback ride in the Rio Verde/Scottsdale area has been found dead, authorities sai…
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.
There’s a long line of Smith athletes who have had success with Coconino Panthers athletics. Junior Wheaten Smith and freshman Wylan Smith are…
