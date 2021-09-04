 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,000

Single level home on a beautiful lot in the Continental Country Club. Country Club amenities include two pools, fitness center, tennis and pickle ball. Great golf course and restaurant. Home is being sold ''as is''. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large lot on a private cul-de-sac.Easy to show!

