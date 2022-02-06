3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,000

Spacious and Private! 3 bedroom home AND bonus room with separate entrance. Large, flat, private fenced yard, and side yard for additional parking and natural space. Fruit trees and berry bushes. Two car garage is ready to be a workshop. Lots of closets and a huge laundry room. OWNED SOLAR and energy efficiency work already done! Efficient fireplace and LVT water proof wood-look Paradigm floors installed in 2016. New water heater 2018. Great neighborhood feel for a primary homeowner! Easy access to Rt 66 and Bushmaster Park. Seller is licensed agent in the state of Arizona.Seller intendeds to review offers Monday morning February 7, 2022. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer earlier or extend the deadline.