 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,000

Spacious and Private! 3 bedroom home AND bonus room with separate entrance. Large, flat, private fenced yard, and side yard for additional parking and natural space. Fruit trees and berry bushes. Two car garage is ready to be a workshop. Lots of closets and a huge laundry room. OWNED SOLAR and energy efficiency work already done! Efficient fireplace and LVT water proof wood-look Paradigm floors installed in 2016. New water heater 2018. Great neighborhood feel for a primary homeowner! Easy access to Rt 66 and Bushmaster Park. Seller is licensed agent in the state of Arizona.Seller intendeds to review offers Monday morning February 7, 2022. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer earlier or extend the deadline.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)