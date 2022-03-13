3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,000

This unique home is situated on a gorgeous heavily treed 1/4 acre lot overlooking a canyon in Kachina Village. The interior of the home has flagstone floors in the main living area, exposed beams, natural wood countertops & a tree truck supporting the cross beam. Lots of windows (including three stained glass ones) provide plenty of light. Attached sunroom provides additional warmth in the winter as well as a place for your veggie starts. Exterior landscaping includes a fenced dog run, raised garden beds & a huge storage shed/workshop.