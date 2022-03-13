 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,000

This unique home is situated on a gorgeous heavily treed 1/4 acre lot overlooking a canyon in Kachina Village. The interior of the home has flagstone floors in the main living area, exposed beams, natural wood countertops & a tree truck supporting the cross beam. Lots of windows (including three stained glass ones) provide plenty of light. Attached sunroom provides additional warmth in the winter as well as a place for your veggie starts. Exterior landscaping includes a fenced dog run, raised garden beds & a huge storage shed/workshop.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)