3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $498,770

SINGLE level brick home and NO HOA. Open living room with wood burning stove. Split Floor plan 3 bed 2 bath. Covered Deck on large lot, oversized garage, RV parking and hook-ups on North side of home. 2nd driveway to access back yard.

