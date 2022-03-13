3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $495,000

This homes prime location bordering the large green space and end unit makes it a great opportunity to own in the highly desirable neighborhood of Boulder Pointe! Beautiful open living space with wood floors, soaring ceilings, gas fireplace and views of the peaks. The kitchen has granite counters, slate tile floors and breakfast bar. Large primary bedroom with en-suite complete with dual sinks and walk in travertine tile shower. Enjoy the large fenced back yard with open patio and fruit trees. Close to NAU, shopping, restaurants, downtown Flagstaff but tucked behind the pines, the Townhomes at Boulder Pointe make the perfect starter home, investment property or a weekend getaway!