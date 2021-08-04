 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $490,000
Located in the highly desirable Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, this luxury townhome unit borders HOA green belt. Beautiful open living space with gas fireplace. The kitchen and dining room has tiled floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Primary bedroom is spacious with en-suite with tiled shower and dual sinks. This community is 2-miles south of historic downtown Flagstaff and connects to the trail systems!

