3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $490,000

Chesire well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with cathedral ceilings in the open living/dining room, a cozy Lopi wood burning stove and a wall of view windows with natural lighting adds to the charm of this home. Newer paint and wood flooring throughout makes this home move-in ready. Mature landscaping, workshop, two landscape sheds, old growth trees, flower beds and attached two car garage. This home is also close to the Chesire park, Urban Trails and all public and charter schools. The Arizona Snowbowl, biking and hiking trails, plus just minutes from down town Flagstaff makes this home so desireable! Easy to show too.