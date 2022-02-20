This is the PERFECT 2nd home just steps from Aspen Valley Golf Course. This turn-key home comes completely furnished. The entire home has been freshly painted, wood floors on the lower level, updated bathrooms and several newer windows. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a cozy brick gas fire place. 3 large bedrooms 2.5 baths. Primary bedroom has sliding glass doors with a deck to enjoy the views. Great fenced backyard with patio for entertaining. Enjoy all of the Continental Country Club amenities: Bear Paw, Continental gym, swimming pool, tennis and pickle ball.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $490,000
