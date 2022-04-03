 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $489,000

Move-in ready! This single-level home in the ever-popular Smokerise neighborhood offers many special upgrades and features.Beautiful touches include custom countertops in kitchen, primary bathroom with natural stone work in a generously sized walk-in shower, and a lovely sliding mirror.Gorgeous double-door cast iron woodstove insert warms the second living area. Sliding glass doors open to a large patio, fully fenced backyard with sitting area, and a fenced dog run/ play area.Newly landscaped front and back, new water heater, new furnace, new garage door opener, new can lighting in primary bedroom and garage.Smokerise is minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. This home has beautiful views of Sheep Hill and Mount Elden as well as quick access to biking/hiking trails a

