3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $485,000

UPDATE: This home was built in 1951. It has 3 upstairs rooms, low ceilings but big enough for a bed and can be utilized as bedrooms. Downstairs has 1 full bathroom, a 1/2 bath and bedroom, laundry room, livingroom and dining room/den. Home can be renovated and used as rental that would be excellent for student housing given it's close proximity to NAU. Large detached garage could be a 2nd studio living space. Endless potential.The lot is 7100 sq ft and zoned HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL which makes it perfect for a multi-unit ''apartment'' type building or duplex, triplex, etc. Prop 207 HOH waivers have already been granted by the City of Flagstaff.