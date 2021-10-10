 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $479,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $479,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $479,000

A charming 3 bedroom/ 2 bath located in the wonderful forested neighborhood of Mountainaire. This house is only 6 years old. It has beautiful tiled floors running through the entryway, living room, and kitchen/dining area, and in both bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and wood-burning stove. The backyard is fully fenced and landscaped., complete with two flourishing garden beds. 1 block from the Coconino National Forest, and dozens of hiking/biking trails. Owner/Agent Seller is a licensed agent in the state of Arizona. Sale is contingent upon the seller finding a replacement property2 hours notice before showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)