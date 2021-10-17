3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $475,000

The views from this part of Northern Arizona will floor you. Imagine every morning taking a cup of coffee outside to enjoy what this part of Arizona is all about. 2.75 acre lot to spread out on! Cozy and comfortable, a great starter home or if you're looking to downsize it's just the right size! Wood burning stove to keep the home toasty in the winter! Horses welcomed here as well as other livestock and chickens. 10 minutes from Flagstaff city limits! Close to Route 89, national forest, the Cinders recreational areas, cultural landmarks and more! We know this one will go quick so make an appointment today.