 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $475,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $475,000

Have you ever wanted a house that directly faces Mt Elden? This home has gorgeous views right out the large living room window. This three bedroom two bath two level home has newly updated flooring upstairs and sellers have replaced several windows throughout. Sellers are leaving the Washer and Dryer. Nice mature trees in the backyard where there is plenty of space spread out and enjoy nature. Great starter home ready to put your finishing touches on.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)