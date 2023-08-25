Brand new construction without the wait! This charming stand alone condo in the pines is not to be missed. This home was built with the highest tier design package offered by the builder. The thoughtfully selected upgrades throughout include vinyl plank flooring, high quality carpet, quartz countertops, tankless water heater and AC. Centrally located with easy access to downtown, NAU and trails, this home makes for the perfect mountain getaway, vacation rental or primary residence.