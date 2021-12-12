3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $475,000

Great central location and recently remodeled! New kitchen with quartz and butcher block countertops, eat around island, exposed beams, subway tile backsplash, new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom has been completely redone with new custom shower. and finishes. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. Updated recessed lighting in the kitchen and living area. Built in bar area in the living room has a quartz countertop and mini beverage fridge. The exterior was just painted this summer. The backyard is fenced and has beautiful views of Mt. Elden, an elevated seating area with pergola and plenty of room for entertaining. Bonus room at the front of the house has a separate entry and has tons of potential!