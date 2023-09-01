FULLY FURNISHED!! HOME + FURNISHINGS!! This is a 3BR and 2 BA in the heart of Kachina Village. All furnishings down to the silverware and spices and included in the sale. Must see this gem! It's clean and newly built home in 2019. Move-in ready just bring your clothes OR you rent out as short or long term rental. It's ready to go!~!! Owner Agent
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $460,000
