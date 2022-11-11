3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $460,000

This lovely home does not look like Christmas Tree Estates. This 2016 craftsman style home allows you to enjoy the out of doors from the cozy front porch or the big back yard with direct access to National Forest. Great Room with raised/vaulted ceilings throughout add to the spacious feeling of this home. Kitchen has a farmhouse SS sink, island and newer appliances. The luxury vinyl flooring was added last year. Seller requests Close of Escrow no later than December 23, 2022. Sale is contingent upon seller finding a suitable replacement property. Schedule a showing today! Need 2 hours' notice for showing as large dog has to be removed. Please be aware there is a tiny kitten, Bob, that needs to remain indoors when showing.