3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $450,000

Looking for horse property with facilities? Look no further! This 2.02 acres is completely fenced with an enormous barn, oversized round pen, goat playground and pen. Bring your animals! Plus, a private and relaxing backyard that is fully fenced. Corner lot that's beautifully treed and has gorgeous mountain and Peak views. This single level home is 1848 SF with 3 bed/2bath and a detached single garage or workshop. Natural gas and Doney Park water! Everything you need right at the property. At the house you will love the light and bright family room with vaulted ceilings and wood fireplace for the chilly winter nights. Wake up and enjoy your coffee at the breakfast nook that's filled with fantastic light.