 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $450,000

Location is everything...this is everything! Great single level, single family home on a double lot with a 780sq ft plumbed and heated workshop that could easily convert to a garage, office or business. Community Commercial Zoning allows for many possibilities! Close to Schools, Shopping and Mt Elden Trails. Owner installed a new roof, new windows and remodeled the kitchen in 2014. Workshop roof was just replaced in October 2021. Property will be sold essentially ''As Is'' and is reflected in the listing price. Buyers to verify zoning uses. Offers will be reviewed Sunday Evening, 11/21, however Seller's reserve the right to accept an offer at any time prior.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)