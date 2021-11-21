Location is everything...this is everything! Great single level, single family home on a double lot with a 780sq ft plumbed and heated workshop that could easily convert to a garage, office or business. Community Commercial Zoning allows for many possibilities! Close to Schools, Shopping and Mt Elden Trails. Owner installed a new roof, new windows and remodeled the kitchen in 2014. Workshop roof was just replaced in October 2021. Property will be sold essentially ''As Is'' and is reflected in the listing price. Buyers to verify zoning uses. Offers will be reviewed Sunday Evening, 11/21, however Seller's reserve the right to accept an offer at any time prior.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $450,000
