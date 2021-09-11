3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $450,000

Mountain Views can be enjoyed from this lovely property with arena privileges in the heart of Cosnino Equestrian Estates. This location is easy to get to from town and yet far enough away to be rural. The weather is milder here in the winter, but it has a Vermont Castings cast iron wood stove just in case. This fully fenced and cross fenced acre is on a cul-de-sac and the low maintenance vinyl fence around the covered back patio gives a great space to entertain. Multiple drip and sprinkler systems for the trees, bushes, vegetable garden and roses are served by a private water company. The 2008 kitchen remodel includes soft close cabinets, granite tile counters and heated kitchen floor. THIS HOME HAS BEEN INSPECTED by a licensed professional prior to listing...