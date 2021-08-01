3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $449,500

Seize the opportunity to own this beautiful remodelled 3BR/2BA property.Located at the north end of Leroux Street, you'll enjoy the short walk past historic homes to Historic Downtown Flagstaff's restaurants, bars, shops and more. This luxurious NoHo condo is also close to parks, Flagstaff's urban trail system (FUTS) and Arizona Snowbowl - with their free shuttle stop just a minute away you'll be at the slopes in no time! Grocery store and restaurants (Mama Burger!) right across the street - this could not be a more convenient and desired location.Property is fully renovated and ready for you! Furnishings are available at an additional cost for a turnkey purchase.Seller rented property as furnished rental, CC&Rs require 29 night minimum. See attached CC&Rs.