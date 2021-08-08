3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $449,000

Delightful Home tucked back on a quiet cul-de-sac backing National Forest in Mountainaire. This three bedroom, two bath home has a large kitchen with unobstructed views of the forest. As you walk through the front door, the open floor plan gives it a grand feel. Unwind on the covered deck while enjoying a cup of coffee. The large dormers capture plenty of natural light as well. Newly sealed decks, freshly painted on the inside, laminate wood flooring throughout. New roof put on in 2011. You don't want to miss this one!