3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $445,000

  • Updated
Horse property with STUNNING views in Cosnino Estates, one of Flagstaff's horse-friendly neighborhoods. This home offers an open living area including a living room, dining area, family room and kitchen. Entering the garage, you will find a bonus storage room of approximately180 sqft. There is a natural gas furnace and wood burning stove for the winter months. Circular drive makes parking and access from County-maintained, paved road a breeze! See supplement for included personal property.

