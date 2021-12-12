 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $430,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $430,000

3 bedroom, 2 bath home recently updated is ready for you to move in! We have a brand new driveway, new flooring, exterior/interior paint, updated lighting, ceiling fans, newer windows throughout, recently painted kitchen and bathroom cabinets! There is no HOA here and the lot feels oversized with 2 driveways and a larger, flat backyard. The landscape is a blank canvas for whatever you choose! I envision planters and strands of lights with benches and a fire pit! This home is a gem and won't last!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)