3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $430,000

Great Boulder Pointe Town home!!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car while crossing the highway with his family near a popular snowplay area Saturday.
Flagstaff police identified the man who was shot and killed during a suspected trespassing Sunday as 31-year-old Sean Tohannie.
During Tuesday’s Flagstaff City Council meeting, residents, business owners and councilmembers deliberated over the need for an enforceable no…
Sam Klocke was awarded the Lifesaving Award for saving two lives in the space of six days while working as a dispatcher.
After an eight-hour work session on Tuesday, Flagstaff City Council worked toward a final decision regarding the design of the Lone Tree-Butle…
The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that two long-term logging operations have begun in popular areas north of Flagstaff.
A suspected trespasser was shot and killed at a Flagstaff apartment early Sunday, officials say.
The GoFundMe page “Help support Officer Daisy Romero” has raised $7,605 and been shared online dozens of times.
"We've heard story after story, I mean all these athletes dropping dead on the field," Sen. Ron Johnson said. His office offered no specifics to back up his claim Thursday.
Police say a Cottonwood woman used a realistic-looking BB gun to rob the Mobil gas station near the intersection of Butler Avenue and I-40 Wednesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.