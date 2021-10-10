3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $430,000

Wonderful Single Level home in Smokerise. Three bedroom Two bathroom. Two car garage. Newly remodeled kitchen with pantry. Refrigerator and Range bought in 2019. Oven never used. New Pergo flooring throughout main living spaces and master bedroom. New water heater installed in July 2019. There is also a small bonus space, (with a Cedar wall) next to the laundry room that could be used as an office space. With no neighbors on one side of the house, and a causeway between the back yard and back neighbors, this house has a very private feel. With no HOA this would be a wonderful investment property or primary residence. Schedule your showing today because this one won't last!