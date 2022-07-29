3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $429,000

Brand new Cavco manufactured home just completed! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split floorplan never been lived in. This Cavco home is built with 2x6 construction and is on a stem wall with crawl space below. The privacy fence on West side of home gives nice separation from other unit. Near schools, shopping, mall, movie theater. Open House Sat 11-2 or contact your agent for showing. Home is 1 of 2 units in Choice Side Condominiums. Contact your agent to learn more!