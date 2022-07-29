 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $429,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $429,000

Brand new Cavco manufactured home just completed! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split floorplan never been lived in. This Cavco home is built with 2x6 construction and is on a stem wall with crawl space below. The privacy fence on West side of home gives nice separation from other unit. Near schools, shopping, mall, movie theater. Open House Sat 11-2 or contact your agent for showing. Home is 1 of 2 units in Choice Side Condominiums. Contact your agent to learn more!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vandalism reported in Cullen Park

Vandalism reported in Cullen Park

Neighbors react with outrage after finding graffiti in Cullen Park. They say the vandalism compounds concerns over late-night parties they've observed in the area. 

Anthony Michael Baca

Anthony Michael Baca

In Loving Memory – A tribute to Anthony from your Mother who will forever love & miss you.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)