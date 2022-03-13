Incredible Opportunity to Own a SINGLE-LEVEL 3 Bedroom, 2.75 Bathroom Home in Upper Greenlaw! This Home, Like Many in the Neighborhood, has had the Attached Garage Converted to Additional Living Room Space and Offers Many Possibilities. The 3/4 Bathroom off the Living Room is a Huge Bonus. You'll Enjoy the Neutral Ceramic Tile in All the Right Places. The Primary Bedroom Includes a Private En Suite Bathroom. The Kitchen Features White Cabinets and a Beautiful Tile Backsplash and Overlooks the Huge Fully Fenced Backyard Space. This Sunny & Bright Home Has Views of Mount Elden, and is Close to Schools, Shopping, Mass Transit, Downtown, and Hiking Trails. Some Recent Updates Include Paint and Carpet. There is NO HOA. Make your appointment to see this Great Home Before It's Gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $425,000
