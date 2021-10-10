3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $424,900

Gorgeous, turn-key well cared for townhome in great location is ready to capture your heart! Luxury vinyl plank flooring, Huge kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, & crown molding, upgraded vanities, a 2nd floor deck, and just built in 2015. Since last purchase, owners have added nice touches: new light fixtures, upgraded shower, separate rustic bar with mini fridge, 2 pendent lights added in master and other additions. Perfect jump off point for skiing, recreation, or even to the Flagstaff Athletic Center. Come and see why it's time to call this your home.