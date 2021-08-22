3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $420,000

You mountain home awaits! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1570 sq. ft. and a garage on a heavily treed lot in Kachina Village. Great family home or Vacation Rental with a huge family room just off kitchen. Flat lot with water feature, 2 storage sheds and a fenced back yard. Covered deck out front and open patio accessed from family room or master suite. Vaulted ceiling in Living room, nice flooring a gas fireplace and wood stove.