Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home nestled in the serene neighborhood of Kachina Village and just steps away from the Kachina Wetlands Preserve. With a strong sense of pride in ownership, this residence offers a tranquil and cool retreat surrounded by majestic pine trees. Conveniently located just minutes away from I-17 and a short 15-minute drive from downtown Flagstaff, this home strikes the perfect balance between peaceful living and easy access to amenities. This home is move-in ready with new carpet which ensures a fresh and inviting atmosphere. Say goodbye to pesky HOA fees, as this home comes without any restrictions. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your dream home in a beautiful setting. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $419,000
