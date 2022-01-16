3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $415,000

COME SEE THIS FABULOUS NEWER BUILT SUNNY SIDE HOME THAT IS MOVE IN READY. IT'S LOCATED ON A BIG CORNER LOT AND HAS A LOVELY SPACIOUS YARD, SIDE PATIO & PLENTY OF ROOM FOR PARKING. AS YOU ENTER THE HOME YOU WILL IMMEDIATELY LOVE THE LAYOUT. IT HAS AN OPEN FEEL AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. IT HAS BEEN BEAUTIFLULLY CARED FOR AND IS READY FOR A NEW OWNER. IT'S PERFECT FOR A FIRST TIME HOME BUYER. CENTRALLY LOCATED VERY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, & THE HOSPITAL.