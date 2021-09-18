 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $415,000

This house is perfect, incredible views of the San Francisco Peaks and Mount Elden, plenty of land, great curb appeal, single level, paved roads, split floorplan, a garden AND IT IS in MOVE IN READY condition! Nearby hiking trails, shooting range, grocery shopping not to mention, Sunset Crater, Wupatki National Monument. Destination to Lake Powell, Sedona and many other must see locations in Northern Arizona.

