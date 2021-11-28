3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $409,000

Completely remodeled and centrally located, this Greenlaw townhome is not to be missed. This home is light and bright and allows for easy living and entertaining with a well appointed kitchen and open floor plan. The upstairs loft leaves space for an office, play room, or extra living space. New paint, new doors, stunning laminate flooring throughout the main level and stairs, and plush new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms make this home feel brand new. Besides the aesthetic upgrades, this home also boasts a new furnace, newer roof and newer water heater! Lots of other upgrades- too many to list! A fenced backyard with great sized patio allows for privacy and outdoor living. Great opportunity for a primary home, vacation home or rental.