3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $407,500

Sunroom, Privacy, 1950's character, Native Landscape & 2 year old roof. Yes this home is excellent. There is a bright entry way with a Sunroom attached in back that are not part of the sqft of home, we think these would add almost 250 sqft. Inside is a cozy gas stove in the living room. The kitchen is open and bright with pantry and gas stove. The bathroom is oversized and is easily shared between the bedrooms. Bedroom 3 can also be a den, leading into the living room. The garage is attached and is oversized, leaving room for a car and storage. All the exterior windows are upgraded to 2 pane. Out back is a very private yard with no neighbors behind you. There are views of Elden and the peaks with native grasses, covered porch and shed. Offers dues 12/20/21 4pm, flood ins. is transferable