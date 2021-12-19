3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $400,000

Looking for income potential. This home while in great shape and size has a detached garage that can be converted to living space. There is electric, water, gas and sewer run to the building, it just needs your idea and plan to be approved and built. Upgrades already include; Roof on the main home was done in March of '21 with new gutters. The sewer line has all ben replaced. There is also a new 10x12 shed in back. All landscape is done. The home also has R-60 insulation in the attic. Inside is a wood burning stove, newer paint and ready to be lived in. Offers DUE Tuesday 14th by 4pm, seller will respond by 15th 7pm. All photos will be uploaded 12/9. looking for COE before January 15 2022.