Beautifully maintained home on an oversized 10,668 sq ft (.24) lot with plenty of room for a shed, RV, toys etc. Built in 2016, this open and functioning floorplan offers a recessed ceiling, large rooms, and a beautiful kitchen complete with a spacious island and tall cabinetry. The dining area is large enough for an 8 person table. The primary bathroom has been updated with a new vanity, flooring, and tub. Trex style decking on the porch will provide years of maintenance free enjoyment. New gutters installed to help with water runoff. Kachina Village is just 7 miles south of Flagstaff and offers endless hiking trails, a community park, general store and more. Please use caution on icy walkway. Drapes and rods do not convey.