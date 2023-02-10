Beautifully maintained home on an oversized 10,668 sq ft (.24) lot with plenty of room for a shed, RV, toys etc. Built in 2016, this open and functioning floorplan offers a recessed ceiling, large rooms, and a beautiful kitchen complete with a spacious island and tall cabinetry. The dining area is large enough for an 8 person table. The primary bathroom has been updated with a new vanity, flooring, and tub. Trex style decking on the porch will provide years of maintenance free enjoyment. New gutters installed to help with water runoff. Kachina Village is just 7 miles south of Flagstaff and offers endless hiking trails, a community park, general store and more. Please use caution on icy walkway. Drapes and rods do not convey.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The mall is placing an emphasis on community events and local businesses.
Kyler Lewis' attorney said he was driven by anger when he fired his gun at an apartment building.
“Temperatures will rise and then fall a couple of days later," said meteorologist Evan LaGuardia.
For years, snowplay in Flagstaff has been synonymous with hordes of people, dangerous, illegal parking, and mountains of plastic sled trash.
China said that it reserved the right to "take further actions" and criticized the U.S. for "an obvious overreaction and a serious violation o…