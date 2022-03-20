 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $395,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $395,000

An amazing location with a spectacular view! Adjacent to National Forest land and a county maintained road, Doney Park water.2.5 acres zoned for horses and livestock. No HOA. This is a manufactured home that has been improved with additional site built frame construction to include a stem wall, additional living space, insulation and roof. Detached garage. Corral & Run-In Shed. Fenced garden area and other fenced animal pens.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)