3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $385,000

Welcome home. This 3 bedroom townhome with no HOA is waiting for you. Home has been updated with vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, gas stove, and new Anderson windows. The kitchen has beautiful painted cabinets with updated knobs and pulls. Relax by the cozy gas fireplace on those cold winter days or enjoy the large deck and shaded backyard during summer. A large storage shed will help hold any of your outdoor gear. Plenty of parking makes this a great getaway, investment or your own home to entertain guests. It won't last long so join us this weekend to view this great home.Must have a confirmed appointment. Beware of dog