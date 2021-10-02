 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $380,000

Pretty 3 bedroom manufactured home nestled in the ponderosa pines of Flagstaff. Inside you'll find vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, carpeted floors in the living room and bedrooms for those cozy Flagstaff evenings, and a plenty of space. The kitchen has lots of pretty gray cabinets, lots of counter space, stainless appliances, and wood laminate floors. 3 nice-sized bedrooms and 2 baths. A cozy front covered patio makes enjoying the scenery easy.

