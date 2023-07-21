Brand new home completed June 2022! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split floorplan. This modular home is built with 2x6 construction and is on a stem wall with crawl space below. Modular homes meet all the same specifications and requirements of a single family residence - no special financing considerations needed. The privacy fence on either side of home gives nice separation from neighbors. Near schools, shopping, mall, movie theater. Contact your agent to learn more!