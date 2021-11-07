3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $375,000

 Skip to main content
OPEN HOUSE, Sunday November 7th, 11:00-3:00. This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home shows pride of ownership. From the artistically sculptured landscape, walkways & waterfalls, to the whimsical backyard bar, hot tub and storage shed in the back yard. Eat in kitchen, with all appliances & a skylight and a washer & dryer it is move-in ready for your family to enjoy. Call for an appointment to see it today, as it won't last long in this highly, desirable & affordable neighborhood.

