OPEN HOUSE, Sunday November 7th, 11:00-3:00. This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home shows pride of ownership. From the artistically sculptured landscape, walkways & waterfalls, to the whimsical backyard bar, hot tub and storage shed in the back yard. Eat in kitchen, with all appliances & a skylight and a washer & dryer it is move-in ready for your family to enjoy. Call for an appointment to see it today, as it won't last long in this highly, desirable & affordable neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $375,000
